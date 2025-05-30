Israel Hamas News Israel Agrees To Ceasefire Plan Hamas Yet To Respond Says US

US confirms Israel's acceptance of Gaza ceasefire plan, Hamas yet to respond. Israel has accepted a U.S.-proposed ceasefire plan, according to the White House. Hamas says it's reviewing the plan but claims it lacks commitments to end the war. Ceasefire would initially last 60 days with increased humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israeli PM reportedly told hostage families that the deal was accepted, though his office has not confirmed it. Hamas criticized the proposal for echoing 'Israeli terms' and not addressing its core demands. Key points of friction: Hamas refuses to disarm; Israel demands total disarmament and hostage release. Previous ceasefire collapsed in March after two months due to deep mutual mistrust. Notably, the U.N. has warned that 2 million Gazans face famine risk due to Israel’s ongoing aid blockade.