Israel-Gaza War: India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring back 18,000 citizens, know all about it

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of citizens from Israel amid a full-blown war with the Hamas group in Gaza. India being a strategic partner of Israel condemned the Hamas attack and PM Modi expressed solidarity with Israel. As soon as the conflict broke out, the external affairs minister alerted Indians in Israel to exercise caution and now India will bring back its citizens safely. Watch to know all about the government's Operation Ganga.