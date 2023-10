Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

Barrages of more than 5,000 rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 07, killing at least one person so far in Israel. The incident prompted Israel to declare a 'state of war' following numerous infiltrations and rocket attacks. It also urged its people to remain indoors. These attacks has escalated tensions in the region and is a cause for concern.