Israel Attacks Syria: Trump Admin Voices Concern Over Syria Strikes | USA On Israel Syria

Israel Attacks Syria Trump Admin Voices Concern Over Syria Strikes

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Addresses Israeli Strikes on Syria | July 19, 2025U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expresses deep concern over recent Israeli strikes on Syria amid escalating clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters. Speaking on July 19, Rubio stated, "We're going to be working on that issue as we speak. I just got off the phone with the relevant parties. We're very concerned about it, and hopefully we'll have some updates later today. But we're very concerned about it." The U.S. is urging an immediate halt to the fighting following a fragile ceasefire agreement. Stay updated on this developing story for the latest on Syria, Israel, and U.S. foreign policy.