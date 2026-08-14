Israel Alerted United States to Alleged Iranian Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump

Israel Alerted United States to Alleged Iranian Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump, Prompting Secret High-Level Security Overhaul Israeli officials warned about possible sniper attacks against Trump.Another warning mentioned possible knife attacks targeting President Trump.Israel also warned about possible missile attacks against Trump. US intelligence could not independently verify specific Iranian threats.Warnings began before the twelve day war with Iran.Israeli warnings increased before America's decision to attack Iran.Most detailed warning came before Trump's Turkey summit trip.Israel warned Iran could target Trump aboard Air Force One.Secret Service moved Trump to another aircraft during tri.CIA reportedly had low confidence in some Israeli intelligence