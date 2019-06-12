{"id":"2759960","source":"DNA","title":"Isolate Pakistan if it harbours terrorism, says US Congressman Scott Perry","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"","content":"Scott Perry, a member of the US Congress from Pennsylvania, reaffirmed support to the religious and ethnic minorities, who came together on Tuesday to stop religious radicalism in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan. While speaking to ANI, Perry said, \"Pakistan needs to be isolated among the community of nations if they continue to harbour terrorism.\" Perry also highlighted the plight of all suffering ethnic and religious groups and how Pakistan has not yet taken any strong action against the terrorism operating from its soil. Perry added, \"We don't support the fact that minorities are being suppressed anywhere for their religious beliefs or otherwise, and this is one of the reasons why the United States-Pakistan relations remain strenuous because we cannot accept that.” ","summary":"Scott Perry, a member of the US Congress from Pennsylvania, reaffirmed support to the religious and ethnic minorities, who came together on Tuesday to stop religious radicalism in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan. While speaking to ANI, Perry said, \"Pakistan needs to be isolated among the community of nations if they continue to harbour terrorism.\" Perry also highlighted the plight of all suffering ethnic and religious groups and how Pakistan has not yet taken any strong action against the terrorism operating from its soil. Perry added, \"We don't support the fact that minorities are being suppressed anywhere for their religious beliefs or otherwise, and this is one of the reasons why the United States-Pakistan relations remain strenuous because we cannot accept that.” ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/world/video-isolate-pakistan-if-it-harbours-terrorism-says-us-congressman-scott-perry-2759960","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835342-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120628.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560339002","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759960"}