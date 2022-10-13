Is there a way out? Hopeless Hazaras under Taliban regime

The violent persecution of the Afghan Shia community goes back more than a century but has reached unprecedented levels in the last one year under the Taliban. The Targeting of Hazara houses of worship, schools, and other public places has intensified since the Taliban took control last year. In the last one year, the Islamic State of Khorasan, has claimed responsibility for 13 attacks against Hazaras. Approximately 700 people have been killed or injured in these attacks.