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Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Iran US War US Strikes Iran After MQ-1 Drone Downed CENTCOM Destroys Air Defences

The United States launched retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets after an MQ-1 drone was reportedly shot down. According to CENTCOM, American fighter jets destroyed Iranian air-defence systems, radar facilities, drone-control infrastructure, and attack drones in what Washington described as self-defence action. Iran, however, claims the drone had entered its airspace with hostile intent. The latest exchange has further heightened tensions between the US and Iran despite ongoing ceasefire efforts and diplomatic negotiations. Watch the full report for the latest updates on the escalating US-Iran conflict.

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The United States launched retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets after an MQ-1 drone was reportedly shot down. According to CENTCOM, American fighter jets destroyed Iranian air-defence systems, radar facilities, drone-control infrastructure, and attack drones in what Washington described as self-defence action. Iran, however, claims the drone had entered its airspace with hostile intent. The latest exchange has further heightened tensions between the US and Iran despite ongoing ceasefire efforts and diplomatic negotiations. Watch the full report for the latest updates on the escalating US-Iran conflict.

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