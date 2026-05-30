Iran US War Trump Iran Meet Ends Without Deal No Final Determination Yet | US Iran War
Trump’s Iran meeting ended without a final deal, as the White House said America’s “red lines” remain in place. Iran said no agreement has been finalised with the US, while Tehran insisted the current focus “is on ending the war”.
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Trump’s Iran meeting ended without a final deal, as the White House said America’s “red lines” remain in place. Iran said no agreement has been finalised with the US, while Tehran insisted the current focus “is on ending the war”.