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Updated: May 30, 2026, 11:21 AM IST

Iran US War Trump Iran Meet Ends Without Deal No Final Determination Yet | US Iran War

Trump’s Iran meeting ended without a final deal, as the White House said America’s “red lines” remain in place. Iran said no agreement has been finalised with the US, while Tehran insisted the current focus “is on ending the war”.

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Trump’s Iran meeting ended without a final deal, as the White House said America’s “red lines” remain in place. Iran said no agreement has been finalised with the US, while Tehran insisted the current focus “is on ending the war”.

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