Iran News Oil Prices On Hold Service Fees To Be Imposed In New Iran-Oman Hormuz Framework
The Strait of Hormuz framework proposes maritime service fees for passing ships. Iran and Oman plan charges for insurance, fueling, and environmental services. Fees would also cover other maritime support services provided to vessels.
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The Strait of Hormuz framework proposes maritime service fees for passing ships. Iran and Oman plan charges for insurance, fueling, and environmental services. Fees would also cover other maritime support services provided to vessels.