FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation

VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid Middle East war

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid war

Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Creative Collaboration From New Delhi to Tokyo

Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Crea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsVideos

WORLD

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Iran News Oil Prices On Hold Service Fees To Be Imposed In New Iran-Oman Hormuz Framework

The Strait of Hormuz framework proposes maritime service fees for passing ships. Iran and Oman plan charges for insurance, fueling, and environmental services. Fees would also cover other maritime support services provided to vessels.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

The Strait of Hormuz framework proposes maritime service fees for passing ships. Iran and Oman plan charges for insurance, fueling, and environmental services. Fees would also cover other maritime support services provided to vessels.

Oman
Iran
oman iran news
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation
VTDS signs landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid Middle East war
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid war
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition, case adjourned
TN CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce plea, case adjourned
Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Creative Collaboration From New Delhi to Tokyo
Internet Cinematic Launches AI-Driven Film Studio to Strengthen India-Japan Crea
Exclusive: Sunny Deol on whether his Pakistani fans will be glad that Batwara 1947 isn't anti-Pakistan: 'They're looking at you from...'
Sunny on whether his Pakistani fans will be happy with Batwara 1947
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement