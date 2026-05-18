Iran Israel War UAE Nuclear Plant Under Drone Attack | Iran War Tensions Trigger Global Alarm

A drone attack near the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has raised fears of a dangerous regional escalation amid ongoing Iran-US tensions. The UAE intercepted two drones while a third struck an electrical generator near the nuclear facility, sparking a fire. Although radiation levels remained normal and no casualties were reported, the incident has triggered strong reactions from India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and global leaders. With the Strait of Hormuz crisis already impacting oil prices, fears of a wider Middle East conflict continue growing as Donald Trump issues fresh warnings to Iran.