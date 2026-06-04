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Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 10:14 AM IST

Iran-Israel War Trump-Netanyahu Rift Exposed Iran Talks Stall As Tensions Explode In Middle East

A major diplomatic dispute has surfaced between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump amid ongoing Iran negotiations. Netanyahu admitted to "tactical disagreements" with Trump, while reports claim the US president used harsh language during a tense phone call. At the same time, Iran says there has been no meaningful progress in talks, contradicting Trump's optimistic outlook. Tehran is also linking the Lebanon conflict to broader regional negotiations, adding further uncertainty to efforts for a breakthrough. Watch for the latest updates on the Israel-Iran conflict, US-Israel relations, Middle East tensions, and global diplomacy.

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A major diplomatic dispute has surfaced between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump amid ongoing Iran negotiations. Netanyahu admitted to "tactical disagreements" with Trump, while reports claim the US president used harsh language during a tense phone call. At the same time, Iran says there has been no meaningful progress in talks, contradicting Trump's optimistic outlook. Tehran is also linking the Lebanon conflict to broader regional negotiations, adding further uncertainty to efforts for a breakthrough. Watch for the latest updates on the Israel-Iran conflict, US-Israel relations, Middle East tensions, and global diplomacy.

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