Iran Israel War: Trump Cancels US Delegation’s Pakistan Visit For Iran War Talks | US Iran War

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WORLD
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday cancelled the US delegation’s visit to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran. Trump said that too much time was being wasted on traveling and claimed that “there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their [Iranian] ‘leadership’.” #usiranwar #usiranceasefire #donaldtrump