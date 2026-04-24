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Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Iran Israel War Trump Announces 3-Week Lebanon Ceasefire Extension Leaders To Meet At White House

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks, during which their leaders could meet at the White House.

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks, during which their leaders could meet at the White House.

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