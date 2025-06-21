Iran Israel War Rescued From War-Hit Iran Indians Laud Modi Govt’s Efforts | Operation Sindhu

Iran Israel War: Rescued From War-Hit Iran, Indians Laud Modi Govt’s Efforts | Operation Sindhu Indian nationals evacuated from war-hit Iran raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as they expressed joy upon their safe return to India. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 3:00 AM today. With this, a total of 517 Indian nationals have returned under Operation Sindhu, as per the MEA. Fazil Naqvi, one of the evacuees, said, “We thank the Indian government for evacuating us safely. The staff of the Indian Embassy helped a lot. We are happy with the Modi government and we all want the Modi government to keep working like this...”