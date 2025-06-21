Iran Israel War News Iran Slams Israeli Strikes On Nuke Sites As Grave War Crimes At UN

Iran Israel War News: Iran Slams Israeli Strikes On Nuke Sites As 'Grave War Crimes' At UN Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday (June 20) called Israel's attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran “grave war crimes”, speaking at the United Nations in Geneva ahead of talks with European counterparts. European leaders hope the talks establish a path back to diplomacy over Iran's nuclear programme. Before the meeting with France, Britain, Germany and the European Union's foreign policy chief, two diplomats said Araqchi would be told the U.S. is still open to direct talks. But expectations for a breakthrough are low, diplomats say. "We were supposed to meet with the Americans on 15 June to craft a very promising agreement for peaceful resolution of the issues fabricated over