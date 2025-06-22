Iran Israel War Israel Strikes Irans Isfahan Nuclear Facility Again | Israel Iran War | Israel War

Israel strikes Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility again as conflict escalates. This happens after Tehran launched a volley of 5 ballistic missiles towards central Israel overnight. The latest strike follows the initial Israeli attacks on June 13th, which targeted both nuclear and military infrastructure in Iran. As per IDF, around 50 fighter jets were involved in bombing Iranian positions. However, Iranian state affiliated news agency reported that no hazardous material leakage occurred. Isfahan plays a central role in Iran's nuclear program, housing a uranium conversion facility and a nuclear fuel fabrication plant.