Iran Israel War: Iran vs Israel Who Is Powerful? | Israel vs Iran | Does Iran Have Nuclear Weapons? An Iranian missile strike on Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, Israel, has pushed the Iran-Israel conflict into its seventh day, with rising fears of U.S. involvement. Reports suggest President Donald Trump may join the Israeli side, escalating tensions. Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected calls for restraint, vowing continued strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme sites. Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei has warned of "irreparable damages" if the U.S. formally enters the war. Human Rights Activists report over 639 deaths and 1,329 injuries in Iran — its most serious conventional assault in decades.