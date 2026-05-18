Iran Israel War Iran Tightens Grip Over Strait Of Hormuz Amid Crisis | US Iran War

Iran has officially announced a new authority to manage the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions with the United States. Tehran’s latest move comes as it responds strongly to a new US peace proposal, rejects key American demands, and warns it is prepared for every eventuality. With global oil markets shaken, toll demands for ships passing through Hormuz, and Donald Trump issuing fresh warnings, the Middle East crisis is entering a dangerous phase. Watch this video for the latest updates on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, US-Iran tensions, global energy security, and the growing geopolitical conflict.