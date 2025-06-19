Iran Israel War Iran’s Supreme Leader Fires Warning After Trump’s Threat | Israel Iran War

Iran Israel War: Iran’s Supreme Leader Fires Warning After Trump’s Threat | Israel Iran War Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has firmly rejected former US President Donald Trump's call for "unconditional surrender," responding with a clear "Never." From an undisclosed location, Khamenei warned of "irreparable damage" if the US directly intervenes in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. Trump had earlier issued a strong ultimatum, claiming the US and Israel know "exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," and warned that Washington’s “patience is wearing thin.” The situation intensified after Israel launched precision airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, prompting Tehran to respond with a massive missile barrage targeting Israeli cities. Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned that residents of Tehran “will be forced to pay the price of dictatorship and evacuate their homes,” while acknowledging that civilian casualties may occur, though “civilians are not Israel's primary target.”