Iran Israel War: Indians Back From Iran Praise Modi Govt | Operation Sindhu A special flight carrying 290 Indian nationals from war-hit Iran landed at New Delhi airport on June 21. The evacuation is part of Operation Sindhu, the Indian government’s mission to bring home citizens stranded in Iran amid its escalating conflict with Israel. The operation continues as tensions rise in West Asia.