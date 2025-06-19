Iran Israel War Donald Trump Leaves Door Open For Iran Strike | USA Iran News | Israel Iran War

Iran Israel War: Donald Trump Leaves Door Open For Iran Strike | USA Iran News | Israel Iran War US President Donald Trump, when asked about a possible strike on Iran, responded sharply, leaving his stance ambiguous. "You seriously think I am going to answer that?... I may do it, I may not do it, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you that Iran has got a lot of troubles and they want to negotiate. Why didn't they negotiate with me 2 weeks ago?..." Trump's remarks come amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with Tehran signaling openness to talks even as military threats loom. Here's what he said.