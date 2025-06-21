Iran Israel News Why Trump Gave Iran Just 2 Weeks | Iran USA News | Trump On Iran

Iran Israel News: Why Trump Gave Iran Just 2 Weeks? | Iran USA News | Trump On Iran US President Donald Trump is publicly deliberating formally entering the war against Iran. After days of threats, Trump's press secretary announced he would wait two weeks before deciding on intervention. The two-week window has sparked speculation as either a ploy to deceive Iran or a genuine diplomatic chance. Experts suggest it could be a “very clever ruse to lull the Iranians into a sense of complacency,” or a bid to buy time. The delay could allow the US to bolster military assets in the Middle East, including a second aircraft carrier. It also gives Israel time to target air defences around Iran's highly fortified Fordow enrichment plant. Fordow is 80–90 meters underground; only the US possesses the 30,000-pound ‘bunker buster’ munition to destroy it. A White House statement attributed to Trump cited a “substantial chance of negotiations” as the reason for the delay. This toning down of rhetoric follows Trump’s prior demands for Iran's “unconditional surrender” and calling Khamenei an “easy target.” Trump insists any deal must result in “no enrichment of uranium.” Israeli PM Netanyahu said the fall of Iran's regime is not Tel Aviv's objective but could be a consequence. The conflict, now in its eighth day, has caused at least 639 deaths and 1,329 injuries in Iran.