Iran Israel News: What Is Fattah? Iran’s Mysterious Hypersonic Missile Shocks World | Israel Iran Videos showing a 'glowing fireball' have been confirmed as footage of Iran's new Fattah hypersonic missile, capable of traveling up to Mach 15. The launch, part of Operation True Promise III, has intensified the Iran-Israel conflict, now entering its sixth day. Iran claims the Fattah missile penetrated Israel’s air defense systems, causing fires and destruction. The IRGC called the missile a “game-changer,” declaring it "repeatedly shook the shelters of the cowardly Zionists." Hypersonic missiles like Fattah travel at over Mach 5 (more than 6,100 km/h) and are difficult to intercept due to their ability to change direction mid-flight. With solid fuel, a two-stage design, and a movable nozzle, Fattah can strike targets up to 1,400 km away. Iran now joins Russia, China, and India among the few nations with operational hypersonic missile tech. In response to the Fattah strike, Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes targeting missile facilities and nuclear-linked sites inside Iran.