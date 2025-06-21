Iran Israel News What Is A Cluster Bomb Banned By Many Allegedly Used By Iran | Israel Iran News

Iran Israel News: What Is A Cluster Bomb? Banned By Many, Allegedly Used By Iran | Israel Iran News Iran fired a missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead at Israel on June 19, marking the first reported use of cluster munitions in the ongoing conflict. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile detonated at an altitude of ~7km, dispersing ~20 submunitions across an 8km stretch in central Israel. What are cluster bombs? These controversial weapons scatter smaller bomblets over wide areas and often leave behind unexploded ordnance (UXO), posing a long-term risk to civilians. A submunition from this strike hit a home in Azor, causing damage but no injuries. Israeli authorities have urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious objects. Though widely banned under the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, countries like Iran, Israel, and the US have not signed the treaty. Daryl Kimball of the Arms Control Association called cluster bombs “egregious weapons with wide-area destruction,” particularly dangerous in populated zones.