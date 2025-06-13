Iran Israel News PM Netanyahu Calls PM Modi US President Trump President Putin After Iran Strike

Iran Israel News: PM Netanyahu Calls PM Modi, US President Trump, President Putin After Iran Strike India's Diplomatic Push: PM Modi Calls For Peace Amidst Iran-Israel Tensions | Full Analysis In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed India's deep concerns about the escalating situation in West Asia directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a social media post, PM Modi informed that he received a call from PM Netanyahu, who briefed him on the evolving crisis. During their crucial conversation, PM Modi called for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region, reflecting India's consistent stance. Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) had also expressed deep concern over Israel's air strikes on Iranian sites, urging both countries to avoid further escalatory steps. India emphasized its "close and friendly relations with both countries" and reiterated its readiness to offer "all possible support" to both Israel and Iran. The regional tensions are high, with Netanyahu also briefing US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Indian missions in Tehran and Tel Aviv have advised thousands of Indian nationals to remain vigilant and stay safe. Recent Israeli military strikes targeted key Iranian locations, including Tehran, Natanz, and Isfahan, with Iranian state media reporting the deaths of several nuclear scientists and IRGC chief Hossein Salami.