Iran Israel News Irans Missile Leaves Soroka Hospital Shattered In Beersheba | Israel Iran News

Iran Israel News: Iran's Missile Leaves Soroka Hospital Shattered In Beersheba | Israel Iran News An Iranian missile struck the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel early Thursday, leaving 47 injured and causing extensive damage, according to Israeli officials. The Soroka Medical Centre—the largest hospital in Israel’s south—was hit during a wave of Iranian missile strikes across the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and vowed to extract a “heavy price” from Iran for targeting a civilian medical facility.