Iran Israel News: Iran Reopens Airspace, Evacuation Flight Bringing Indian Students Tonight India's Operation Sindhu: First Evacuation Flight From Iran Lands in Delhi | Iran Opens Airspace for India Iran opened its airspace exclusively for Indian evacuation flights under 'Operation Sindhu' as the Iran-Israel conflict escalates. At least 1,000 Indian students stranded in Iran are expected to return home in the next two days. The first flight was scheduled to land in Delhi on June 20 at 11:00 PM IST, with two more flights planned for Saturday. Iran’s airspace remains largely closed due to ongoing missile exchanges and drone attacks with Israeli forces. Over 4,000 Indian nationals reside in Iran, including around 2,000 students. Earlier this week, 110 Indian students were evacuated by road to Armenia and then flown to Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has thanked both Iran and Armenia for ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals.