Iran Explosion Over 500 Injured In Massive Explosion At Iran Oil Port | Iran Port Blast; Iran Blast

Iran Explosion: Over 500 Injured In Massive Explosion At Iran Oil Port | Iran Port Blast; Iran Blast A huge explosion rocked Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, injuring 516 people. The blast at Shahid Rajaee port created a massive column of thick, grey smoke. Iranian emergency services confirmed injuries from scattered glass and debris, though no fatalities have been reported yet. Videos show widespread destruction at the major oil facility. A fuel tank reportedly exploded for "an unknown reason," halting all port operations. State media highlighted severe damage to many port buildings, with emergency responses underway. Reports suggest the blast originated in the chemical and sulfur storage area.