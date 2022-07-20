International Chess Day 2022: All you need to know about the 1,500 year old game

To commemorate the inauguration of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Paris in 1924, the United Nations designated July 20 as World Chess Day. Chess fans from all over the world get together on this day to honour the lovely two-player strategy board game. India has made important contributions to the world of chess, from the beginning of the lovely game to the current worldwide online chess phenomena. Today, the game is played by around 605 million individuals regularly.