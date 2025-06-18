Indonesia Volcano Eruption Mount Lewotobi Eruption Sends Ash 10000m High Red Alert Issued

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in East Nusa Tenggara, erupted on Tuesday, launching a massive ash cloud up to 10,000 meters (32,800 feet) into the sky. Authorities have issued a red alert, the highest warning level, as the ash plume spread across vast areas — visible from cities up to 150 km away. Footage captured by locals and shared on social media shows towering orange-tinted ash clouds and glowing volcanic material lighting up the sky, causing panic among nearby residents.