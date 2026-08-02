Indonesia Ferry Tragedy At Least 5 Dead 41 Missing As Fire Engulfs Passenger Vessel Off Java

Surabaya, Indonesia: At least five people have been confirmed dead and 41 others remain missing after a passenger ferry, the Mutiara Sentosa 2, caught fire in waters off Madura Island. The vessel was carrying 271 passengers and crew members from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi when a massive fire broke out. Terrified passengers wearing life jackets were seen leaping into the sea to escape thick smoke and flames as nearby cargo ships and rescue craft moved in to assist. Indonesia's search and rescue agency, Basarnas, confirmed that 225 people have been rescued so far, while larger rescue ships continue searching for those missing.