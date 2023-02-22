Search icon
Indian stock indices in red on weak cues from US markets

Benchmark stock indices opened Wednesday's session tracking weak overnight cues from the US markets, which saw a heavy selloff. At 9.26 am, the Sensex and Nifty fell in a range of 0.4-0.5 per cent. Barring the Nifty pharma index, the rest are in the red this morning. Notably, the US central bank's policy rate is now in a target range of 4.50-4.75 per cent, the highest level in 15 years, and notably, it was near zero in the early part of 2022. The US Federal Reserve has been consistently tightening monetary policy to control inflation. Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline.

