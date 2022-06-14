Indian stakes high in resolution of repatriation of displaced persons from Myanmar

As the only country that shares a long border with both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has "high stakes in the resolution of the issue of repatriation of the displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar".R Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, speaking at the informal briefing on Myanmar reiterated that India has been consistently advocating practical, pragmatic and enduring solutions to the issue."Towards this end, our support has been for the people on the ground at both Cox's Bazar and Rakhine state," he said.