Indian Missing In Iran: 3 Indians Missing In Iran; Embassy Confirms, Families Concerned | Iran News Shocking! 3 Indians from Punjab MISSING in Iran, Kidnappers Demand ₹1 Crore Ransom! A deeply concerning situation has emerged as three Indians from Punjab are reported missing in Iran! The Indian Embassy in Tehran has confirmed their disappearance and is urgently pressing Iranian authorities to trace them. This video delves into the chilling details of this case. The missing men – Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar), and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur) – vanished shortly after landing in Tehran on May 1. Their families reveal a disturbing plot: an agent in Punjab had promised them passage to Australia via a Dubai-Iran route, with an assured stay in Iran. Tragically, soon after their arrival, the men were reportedly kidnapped, with the abductors demanding a massive ₹1 crore ransom. In a horrifying turn, kidnappers sent a video showing "the men tied up in yellow ropes and blood dripping from their arms," threatening to kill them if money wasn't sent. Families last had contact with their loved ones on May 11, communicating solely through the kidnappers' phones. The agent involved in sending them abroad is now reportedly missing, and an FIR was filed against him on May 16.