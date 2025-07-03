India-US Trade Deal India-US Deal in 48 Hours Here’s What’s on the Table

India and US are close to finalising a mini trade deal, expected within 48 hours. Negotiations in Washington intensified ahead of July 9, when US tariffs are set to resume. US seeks access to India’s agriculture and dairy sectors, which India resists over livelihood and food safety concerns. India pushing for tariff concessions on labour-intensive exports like garments, leather, and footwear. New Delhi insists on reciprocal market access and tariff relief to support its export goals. According to reports, agriculture and dairy likely excluded from the final deal. India maintains a red line against allowing genetically modified crops into its market due to health and environmental concerns. Without broader tariff cuts, India says $500 billion bilateral trade target by 2030 is unrealistic. FIEO estimates Indian exports to US could double in three years if deal is signed. If no deal is reached, suspended 26% tariffs may be reimposed automatically.