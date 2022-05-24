India-US took part in positive, useful Quad Summit: PM Modi in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on May 24 held bilateral talks in Tokyo. “We took part together in a positive and useful Quad Summit today. India and US partnership in the true sense is a partnership of trust. Our common interests and values have strengthened this bond of trust between our two countries,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister added that even though the two countries share steady trade and investment relations, they're below our potential.