India succeeded in bringing regulation in fishing says Piyush Goyal at World Trade Organisations Summit

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on June 17 led the Indian delegation at WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference at Geneva. Addressing the conference, he said, “We succeeded in bringing regulation for those who indulge in illegal fishing or catch fish but don't report it or those who work outside regulation - indulging in illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing.” He further added, “Some countries are experts in this. They are responsible for finishing the fish across the world, with deep-sea fishing. India succeeded in bringing a regulation for them. This is a major victory for India.”