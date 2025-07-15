Indias Most Wanted Among 8 Khalistani Terrorists Arrested by FBI in Major Crackdown

Pavittar Singh Batala, a gangster from Punjab who is on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was arrested along with seven other Khalistani terrorists by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States in a gang-related kidnapping case. Batala is reportedly associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in terror activities.