India, Qatar bilateral trade crossed 15 billion USD for year 2021-2022: VP Naidu in Doha

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on June 05 attended the India-Qatar Business Forum meeting in Doha, Qatar. The Vice President lauded the increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, and informed that the bilateral trade between India and Qatar crossed 15 billion USD during 2021 to 2022. “During 2021 to 2022, bilateral trade between India and Qatar crossed US 15 billion dollars. Trade is dominated by energy. Our focus is now to expand and diversify the trade basket. Over 15,000 Indian businesses are registered in Qatar,” the Vice President said.