India Pakistan War News: US Top Diplomat Rubio Speaks With Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges.... In a call with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, US Department of State Secretary Marco Rubio offered assistance in de-escalating rising tensions between India and Pakistan. US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Saturday, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today.”