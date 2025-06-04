India Pakistan News Why Pakistan Ended 48-Hour Strike Plan In Just 8 Hours CDS Anil Chauhan Reveals

India Pakistan News: Why Pakistan Ended 48-Hour Strike Plan In Just 8 Hours; CDS Anil Chauhan Reveals Pakistan's ambitious 48-hour plan to "bring India to its knees" collapsed within just 8 hours, as revealed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan at Pune University. Speaking on the events of May 10, CDS Chauhan said, "On May 10 at 1 am, their aim was to get India to its knees in 48 hours. Multiple attacks were launched. They have escalated this conflict, which we had actually hit only terror targets." He further revealed, "Operations which they thought would continue for 48 hours, folded up in about 8 hours, and then they picked up the telephone and said they wanted to talk." General Chauhan explained that India had already warned Pakistan of a stronger retaliation if they escalated after India's May 7 precision strikes during Operation Sindoor. "We had informed Pakistan on the day we launched the surgical strikes on May 7...When there was rhetoric from the Pakistani side, we also said that in case Pakistan hits us, hits the military establishments, we are going to hit them back, hit them harder..." India's Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps in PoK and Pakistan. Pakistan responded with drones and missiles, escalating the conflict. After four intense days, Islamabad called for a ceasefire. However, Prime Minister Modi and CDS Chauhan made it clear the mission is far from over. "Operation Sindoor is not over as yet. It continues. It's a temporary cessation of hostilities. There is a need to keep our guard up." On why Pakistan sought the ceasefire, the CDS said, "As far as the Pakistani side is concerned, I can make two guesses. One, that they were losing things faster at a very long distance, and they thought that if this continued for some more time, they were likely to lose more, and hence they picked up the telephone."