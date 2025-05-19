India Pakistan News Top LeT Terrorist Behind India Attacks Killed In Pakistan | Saifullah Khalid

India Pakistan News: Top LeT Terrorist Behind India Attacks Killed In Pakistan | Saifullah Khalid Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Saifullah Khalid, mastermind of major terror attacks in India—including the 2005 Indian Science Congress blast in Bangalore, 2006 RSS HQ attack in Nagpur, and 2008 CRPF camp assault in Rampur—has been killed in Pakistan’s Sindh province by unidentified attackers. Khalid operated under a fake identity in Nepal for years before shifting base to Sindh, where he handled LeT recruitment and funding. Meanwhile, LeT Kashmir commander Shahid Kuttay and two others were gunned down in Shopian, J&K. Security forces recovered AK rifles, grenades, and more. Kuttay was key in radicalising youth and killing civilians.