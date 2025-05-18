India Pakistan News Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Leading Modi Governments Global Outreach Delegation

India Pakistan News: Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Leading Modi Government's Global Outreach Delegation Tharoor, Prasad Lead India's Global Anti-Terror Push Post Operation Sindoor! India is taking its fight against cross-border terrorism to the global stage! A high-profile seven-member all-party delegation, featuring prominent leaders like Congress' Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, and JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha, is set to visit key partner countries and members of the UN Security Council later this month. This diplomatic outreach is being organized in the context of "Operation Sindoor" and India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism emanating from across its borders. Seven separate delegations, each led by a key parliamentarian, will engage with international partners to convey India's strong stance and seek greater global cooperation in the fight against terrorism. This video breaks down the significance of this all-party initiative, the potential impact of "Operation Sindoor" on India's diplomatic strategy, and the key messages India aims to deliver to the international community. We'll analyze the inclusion of leaders from across the political spectrum and what it signifies for India's united front against terrorism.