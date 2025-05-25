India Pakistan News Shashi Tharoor Calls for Global Solidarity Against Terrorism | Tharoor In USA

India Pakistan News: Shashi Tharoor Calls for Global Solidarity Against Terrorism | Tharoor In USA Shashi Tharoor at 9/11 Memorial: Calls for Global Anti-Terror Solidarity & Engages Indian-Americans in NYC! Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently paid a poignant tribute at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, powerfully advocating for urgent global solidarity against terrorism. In this video, we cover his significant visit, where he underscored the critical need for nations to unite in the fight against terror, honoring the victims of one of the world's most devastating attacks. Beyond the memorial, Dr. Tharoor also engaged in a crucial interaction with the Indian-American community at the Indian Consulate in New York. He highlighted the immense importance of their contributions and continued engagement with India.