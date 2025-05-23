India Pakistan News PM Modi Warns Pakistan | PM Modi On Operation Sindoor | PM Modi Speech

India Pakistan News: PM Modi Warns Pakistan | PM Modi On Operation Sindoor | PM Modi Speech PM Modi's Powerful Speech After Operation Sindoor | Big Warning To Pakistan | India Strikes Back Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first rally after the success of Operation Sindoor, hailed the Indian Armed Forces for making Pakistan “kneel” and asserted that the world has now seen what happens when “sindoor turns to gunpowder.” Speaking in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, the PM said “Modi ka dimag thanda hai… lekin Modi ka lahu garam hota hai… ab Modi ki nason mein lahu nahi, garam sindoor beh raha hai.” He declared, “There will be no trade or talks with Pakistan. If there’s talk, it will only be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.” PM Modi also warned that “Pakistan will not get a single drop of water from India’s share.” Emphasizing a bold new strategy, he said, “Pehle ghar mein ghus kar kiya tha vaar, ab seedha seene par kiya prahaar hai… Ye Bharat ka naya swaroop hai.” The PM reminded the nation of his 2019 pledge: “Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ki, main desh nahi mitne dunga, main desh nahi jhukne dunga.”