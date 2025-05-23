India Pakistan News PM Modi Warns Pakistan | PM Modi On Op Sindoor | PM Modi Speech In Bikaner

India Pakistan News: PM Modi Warns Pakistan | PM Modi On Op Sindoor | PM Modi Speech In Bikaner PM Modi in Bikaner: "Saugandh Mujhe Iss Desh Ki Mitti Ki" | Operation Sindoor Victory Rally In his first public address after the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Narendra Modi hailed the courage of Indian Armed Forces and reaffirmed his 2019 vow: "Saugandh mujhe iss Desh ki mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga." Speaking in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, PM Modi declared, "Those who came to erase Sindoor, we have demolished them." Catch PM Modi's fiery speech, bold statements on Pakistan, and India’s unwavering stand against terrorism.