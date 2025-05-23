India Pakistan News PM Modi Targets Pak Army Economy Over Terror | PM Modi Speech In Bikaner

India Pakistan News: PM Modi Targets Pak Army, Economy Over Terror | PM Modi Speech In Bikaner PM Modi, in his first public rally after Operation Sindoor, launched a scathing attack on Pakistan. Speaking from Palana near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, PM Modi said “Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack... Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it.” He also declared “not blood but sindoor runs in my veins” and “Those out to wipe out ‘sindoor’ were reduced to dust.” Operation Sindoor, launched after the brutal Pahalgam attack, showcased India’s bold new doctrine against terrorism. PM Modi highlighted the military precision that brought “Pakistan to its knees” and emphasized that the response was not revenge but “a new manifestation of justice.” He reiterated India’s clear stance: no talks with Pakistan, no water from Indian rivers, and no tolerance for terror—be it state or non-state actors. PM Modi also took a dig at Pakistan’s failed attack on Nal Air Force Base, stating, “It is in ICU. Don’t know when it will open? India’s forces have destroyed this air base.” Watch this powerful speech from PM Modi in Rajasthan, as he defines New India's assertive response to terror and reaffirms national security as the top priority.