India Pakistan News: PM Modi Slams Pakistan At Bengal Rally, Says Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet PM Modi's Fiery Warning: 'Operation Sindoor' Not Over, Pakistan Hit "Three Times Inside Home!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful and stern warning from West Bengal, declaring that 'Operation Sindoor' is far from over and asserting that India will continue to exact a heavy price on sponsors of terrorism. In a resounding statement, PM Modi claimed Pakistan has already been hit "three times inside its home." Addressing his first rally in West Bengal since the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this month, the Prime Minister invoked the region's deep cultural connection with 'sindoor' to emphasize India's hardened stance. "From this land of Bengal, I, on behalf of 140 crore Indians, declare that 'Operation Sindoor' is not over yet," Modi said. He connected the operation directly to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack: "Now that I am standing on the sacred land of 'Sindoor Khela', it is only right that we speak about a new resolve against terrorism 'Operation Sindoor'... The terrorists dared to wipe off 'sindoor' from the foreheads of our sisters. But our brave soldiers made them realise the power of that sindoor'." 'Operation Sindoor' was launched by India on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack, involving precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan. Asserting India's zero-tolerance policy, PM Modi declared: "After the Pahalgam attack, India has told the world that if there is a terrorist attack on India, the enemy will have to pay a heavy price for it. Pakistan should understand that we have entered your house and killed you three times."