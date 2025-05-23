India Pakistan News PM Modi On Rahim Yar Khan Strike | PM Modi Speech | PM Modi Slams Pakistan

India Pakistan News: PM Modi On Rahim Yar Khan Strike | PM Modi Speech | PM Modi Slams Pakistan Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his first rally after Operation Sindoor in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, delivered a bold message to Pakistan, referencing the destruction of Rahim Yar Khan airbase: "It is in ICU". PM Modi confirmed the success of India’s strike, stating: "India's forces have destroyed this air base." He recalled his Churu vow: "Swear by this soil, I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow." He declared: "Those who attempted to erase the sacred sindoor have been reduced to dust..." asserting India’s new policy of direct and decisive action. PM Modi said: "This is not just an agitation; this is the 'Raudra Roop' of a strong India..." and added, "Now there will be neither trade nor talk with Pakistan. If there will be talk, it will only be about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)." On terrorism, PM Modi stated: "Now India has made it clear... Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack..." and warned, "Pakistan will not receive a single drop of water from India's share..."